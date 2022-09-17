Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Four WCU passers throw a TD in 77-21 win over Presbyterian

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 7:31 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cole Gonzales threw three touchdowns to lead four Western Carolina quarterbacks with at least one scoring pass and the Catamounts beat Presbyterian 77-21 on Saturday.

The 77 points tied Western Carolina’s all-time program record for points in a game.

In reserve roles, quarterbacks Samuel Cornett, Brody Palhegyi and Parish Metzger all threw a touchdown while all four quarterbacks played interception-free football.

The quad QB committee combined for 26-for-33 passing for 382 yards with Desmond Reid as the primary target as he amassed 175 receiving yards with 12 receptions and two touchdowns. Reid was one of 10 receivers — including QB Cornett — to catch a pass.

Nate Hayden threw for 188 yards and a touchdown for Presbyterian.

In a 2-9 campaign last season, the Blue Hose (1-2) surrendered 70 or more points on two occasions and 60 or more three times. Austin Peay beat Presbyterian 63-0 in a season opener this year.

