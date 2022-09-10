September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Ford, Hutchinson run for two TDs each in Mocs’ 38-20 win

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 10:58 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Ailym Ford and Preston Hutchinson each ran for a pair of touchdowns and Chattanooga defeated Eastern Illinois 38-20 on Saturday night.

Hutchinson threw for 278 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown to Javin Whatley.

EIU had a 10-7 lead after Jonah O’Brien’s 31-yard scoring toss to Nile Hill in the final minute of the third quarter but Ford’s 4-yard score put the Mocs (2-0), ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll, in front for good.

Ford’s other TD run of 21 yards made it 27-13 midway through the third quarter. An Andre Southard field goal and Hutchinson’s 14-yard run in the fourth quarter gave the Mocs a cushion.

O’Brien threw for two touchdowns for the Panthers (0-2).

