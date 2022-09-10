September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Flowers leads South Carolina State over Bethune-Cookman 33-9

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 9:51 PM

DAYTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kendrell Flowers ran for a pair of touchdowns and South Carolina State beat Bethune-Cookman 33-9 on Saturday night.

Flowers scored from the 1 late in the first quarter and added a 67-yard touchdown run in the third that stretched the South Carolina State (1-1) lead to 20-3. Flowers finished with 147 yards rushing on 16 carries. Jr. Corey Fields threw an 87-yard touchdown pass to Shaquan Davis with 3:58 remaining. The Bulldogs added a pick-6 late.

Jalon Jones had 11 carries for 99 yards rushing for Bethune-Cookman (0-2). Jimmie Robinson III had a 5-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter for the Wildcats.

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

