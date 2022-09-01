RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Finn leads Toledo rout over FCS Long Island University 37-0

The Associated Press

September 1, 2022, 10:57 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Dequan Finn threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Toledo to a 37-0 rout of Long Island University on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

It was the first shutout for Toledo since Sept. 14, 2019.

Finn was 21-of-28 passing for 216 yards. He scrambled to his right and then threw a 69-yard touchdown pass to a wide open Jamal Turner and later added a 40-yard scoring throw to Jerjuan Newton. Finn also led the Rockets in rushing with 12 carries for 64 yards that included a 7-yard touchdown run.

Jonathon Batzke had three of his five punts for the Rockets land inside the 5-yard line.

Toledo held LIU, a FCS program, to just 113 yards of offense. Luca Stanzani and Derek Green were a combined 14-of-26 passing for 68 yards.

