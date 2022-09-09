Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | ‘Thank you, ma’am’ | Queen Elizabeth on currencies | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Photos
Home » College Football » Fast start sends Merrimack…

Fast start sends Merrimack to 45-17 victory over Assumption

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jack Zergiotis threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score in the first quarter and Merrimack breezed to a 45-17 victory over Division II-member Assumption on Friday night.

Zergiotis opened the scoring for Merrimack (1-1) with a 1-yard TD run and capped a 21-point first quarter with a 22-yard scoring strike to Hayden FIsher.

Garry Rosemond Jr. picked off a Jacob Cady pass and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown in between Zergiotis’ scores. Rosemond returned a kickoff 94 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter

Zergiotis completed 12 of 26 passes for 159 yards. He added a 2-yard scoring toss to Jelani Mason in the final period.

Cady ran for a 14-yard score and threw a 29-yard scoring strike to Connor Milks in the final quarter for the Greyhounds, who trailed 24-0 after three periods.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

USPS ‘actively defunding’ its police force amid spike in postal crime, associations warn lawmakers

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up