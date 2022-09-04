Erickson propels San Diego to 58-0 romp over La Verne

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judd Erickson passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns and San Diego steamrolled Division III-member La…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judd Erickson passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns and San Diego steamrolled Division III-member La Verne 58-0 in a season opener on Saturday night.

Two short touchdown runs and Erickson’s 59-yard scoring strike to Vance Jefferson helped the Toreros take a 27-0 lead at halftime.

Erickson hit Jefferson for a 15-yard TD early in the third quarter for a 34-0 advantage.

San Diego backup quarterbacks Grant Sergent and Re-al Mitchell got into the scoring act in the final period. Sergent connected with Josh Heverly for a 12-yard TD and Mitchell and Dylan Lawson hooked up for a 22-yard score.

Chris Childers rushed 17 times for 92 yards and a TD for the Toreros. Jefferson finished with four catches for 107 yards.

Miguel Aguero Jr. completed 15 of 34 passes for 90 yards with two interceptions for La Verne. The Leopards gained just 14 yards on the ground in 23 attempts.

