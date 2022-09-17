Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Division II Delta State tops Mississippi Valley State 28-17

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 11:51 PM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Patrick Shegog threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Division II-member Delta State to a 28-17 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

The Statesmen also scored on four Nick Herber red-zone field goals and a safety.

Shegog scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter as Delta State (3-0) took an 18-0 halftime lead. His 53-yard pass to Tremell Withrow gave the Statesmen a 25-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Delta Devils (0-3) rallied with a Caleb Johnson 3-yard run and Jamari Jones’s short TD pass to Sylvester Campbell before Herber’s fourth field goal closed out the scoring with about five minutes left.

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

