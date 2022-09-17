Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
DiLiello’s 3 TDs lead Austin Peay past Alabama A&M

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 9:20 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Mike DiLiello threw a pair of touchdowns and ran for another and Austin Peay as a team piled up 215 rushing yards in a stifling 28-3 win over Alabama A&M on Saturday.

DiLiello misfired on 15-of-22 passing attempts and threw for just 100 yards but was in command on the ground piling up 72 yards and 11 carries. CJ Evans Jr. rushed for 76 yards on 18 carries for Austin Peay.

The Governors (3-1) have only surrendered three points in their last three games following a 38-27 loss at Western Kentucky in a season opener.

Xavier Lankford threw for 187 yards and Gary Quarles rushed for 83 yards for the Bulldogs (0-3). Alabama A&M led in time of possession 34:50 to 25:10 for Austin Peay.

