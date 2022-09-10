DiLiello throws 5 TD passes, Austin Peay routs MVSU 41-0

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike DiLiello threw five touchdown passes, including three in the first quarter, and Austin Peay beat…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike DiLiello threw five touchdown passes, including three in the first quarter, and Austin Peay beat Mississippi Valley State 41-0 on Saturday.

DiLiello completed 25 of 33 passes for 383 yards — the third highest total in school history. He had 307 yards and all five touchdowns by halftime on 17-of-21 passing as Austin Peay (2-1) took a 41-0 lead into intermission.

DiLiello put the Governors on top for good when he hooked up with James Burns for a 56-yard score just 1:33 into the game. He threw a 36-yard scoring strike to Drae McCray at the 4:04 mark and hit Trey Goodman for a 37-yard TD with five seconds left in the first quarter.

DiLiello added scoring tosses of 9 yards to Kellen Stewart and 34 yards to McCrae in the second quarter. He is the fifth Governors quarterback to throw five TD passes in one game. Draylen Ellis set the team record of six in 2020 against Southeast Missouri State.

McCray finished with 10 catches for 158 yards for Austin Peay. DiLiello’s yardage total trails only Brian Baker’s 438 against Virginia-Wise in 1999 and his 426 against Campbellsville in 2001.

Jalani Eason completed just 5 of 18 passes for 34 yards with two interceptions for Mississippi Valley State (0-2). The Delta Devils had just 121 yards of offense.

