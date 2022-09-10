September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
DII Missouri S&T controls Drake in 17-14 OT win

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 6:21 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Cameren Smith ran for a touchdown and Ben Straatman recovered a fumble for a score and Division-II Missouri S&T never trailed in a 17-14 win over Drake in overtime Saturday.

It was the Miners’ first-ever victory in eight games against Drake in a series dating to Oct. 10, 1923.

Parker Boyce put the Miners up 17-14 with a 26-yard field goal in overtime. In its half of overtime, Drake’s Luke Williams came up short with a field-goal attempt from 43 yards.

Smith’s 1-yard scoring run with 27 seconds before halftime was set up when Drake quarterback Ian Corwin fumbled at his own 1-yard line. Boyce’s 63-yard punt the play before pinned Drake against its own end zone.

Three minutes into the third quarter, Bentley Hart sacked Corwin for a 9-yard loss and forced a fumble to set up Straatman’s scoop and score. Drake reduced its deficit to 14-7 when Corwin threw a 14-yard touchdown to Austin Flax near the end of the third.

Later, the Bulldogs tied it with 1:20 left in regulation when Corwin threw a 3-yard touchdown to Brandon Langdok at the end of a 13-play, 78-yard drive.

Corwin threw for 177 yards and ran for 53 yards.

