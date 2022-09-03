Dekkers throws for 4 TDs in starting debut to lead Iowa St.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hunter Dekkers made his debut as Iowa State’s starting quarterback Saturday and threw for 293 yards…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hunter Dekkers made his debut as Iowa State’s starting quarterback Saturday and threw for 293 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-10 rout of Southeast Missouri.

Dekkers, who completed a total of 25 passes in two seasons as the Cyclones’ backup, finished 25 of 31 against the Redhawks, helping Iowa State to its most lopsided season-opening win since 2001.

Xavier Hutchinson caught a career-best three touchdowns, finishing with 128 yards on eight receptions.

The Cyclones’ running game got off to a sluggish start, but Jirehl Brock rushed for 99 of his 104 yards in the second half, scoring on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter to give Iowa State a 35-10 lead.

Paxton DeLaurent was Southeast Missouri’s most consistent offensive performer, running and passing for 296 yards.

The Cyclones scored on their first three possessions, and after a couple of hiccups late in the second quarter, regained control in the third and cruised to victory.

Dekkers’ only big gaffe was an interception just before halftime. He was the first quarterback other than Brock Purdy to start for Iowa State since 2018.

TAKEAWAY

Iowa State’s offense looked sharp early, netting 258 first-half yards and reaching the end zone on its first three possessions. Seven different receivers caught passes from Dekkers. The only glitch came when the Cyclones tried to run the ball, rushing for just 20 yards on eight first-half carries, an average of 2.5 yards against an FCS opponent.

DEFENSIVE STANDS

The Cyclones could have been in a real tussle if not for two red zone stands by their defense. The first came on the game’s opening drive, as Southeast Missouri reached the Iowa State 12-yard line. Tyler Onyedim ended that threat by intercepting a deflected pass. Southeast Missouri had the ball at Iowa State’s 5 late in the first half but was held to a field goal and trailed 21-10 at the break.

UP NEXT

Iowa State travels to rival Iowa next Saturday.

Southeast Missouri visits Southern Illinois on Saturday.

