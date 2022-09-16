Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | EPL resumes with tributes to queen | Wait to see queen's coffin hits 24 hours
Home » College Football » Dean's long TD pass…

Dean’s long TD pass in OT gets Harvard past Merrimack 28-21

The Associated Press

September 16, 2022, 11:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Charlie Dean threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Borguet on the first play of overtime, and Harvard scored 21 unanswered points to beat Merrimack 28-21 on Friday night.

Borguet finished with 127 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Harvard in its season opener. His 48-yard scoring run pulled the Crimson to 21-14 with 4:31 remaining, and he tied it with a 5-yard touchdown run with about three minutes left.

It was Harvard’s 11th consecutive season-opening win at home.

The Crimson tied the game 7-7 late in the first half when quarterback Dean faked a dive right then ran left untouched for a 2-yard touchdown. Dean threw for 162 yards and added 43 yards on the ground.

Jack Zergiotis was 22-of-42 passing for 218 yards and three touchdowns for Merrimack (1-2). He lofted a pass across midfield to a wide-open Jacari Carter that stretched the Merrimack (2-1) lead to 21-7 with 11:50 remaining. Carter finished with seven catches for 66 yards that also included a 5-yard TD catch early in the second quarter.

It was the first meeting between the schools located roughly 30 miles apart.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up