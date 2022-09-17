Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » College Football » Dayton sets NCAA record…

Dayton sets NCAA record in win over DII Kentucky St.

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 8:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dante Casciola threw three touchdown passes and Dayton beat Division II-level Kentucky State 46-3 on Saturday in the Flyers’ record-setting performance.

For its effort, Dayton has now scored points in an NCAA-all-division record 500 straight games.

Casciola connected with Jake Chisholm on a 5-yard scoring pass near the end of the first quarter to set the consecutive points game record. Later, the duo connected on a 54-yard touchdown for a 17-3 lead with 10:39 left in the third quarter.

Dayton outgained the Thorobreds in total yardage 348-134.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up