Dayton holds off Robert Morris 22-20, Chamberlin wins 100th

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Luke Brenner and Dante Casciola scored touchdowns a couple minutes apart in the third quarter to lift Dayton to a 22-20 win over Robert Morris on Saturday in a season-opening game for both teams, giving lifetime Flyer Rich Chamberlin his 100th career victory.

Brenner, a slotback, scored on a 63-yard reverse around the right side with 3:31 left in the third quarter, putting the Flyers in front 15-14. The 2-point conversion attempt failed.

Ben Schmiesing then intercepted Anthony Chiccitt and raced 29 yards to the 2-yard line before Casciola scored on a 1-yard plunge on fourth down at the 1:10 mark.

Robert Morris led 14-6 at the half as Parker Fetterman scored on a short run and Chiccitt threw a short touchdown pass to Devon Mondy.

Sam Webster kicked his third field goal in the third quarter to make it 14-9.

Anthony Purge capped a 68-yard drive with a 1-yard plunge for the Colonels with 5:14 to play but the 2-point conversion pass by Jake Simmons fell short. Robert Morris reached midfield on its next possession but Simmons had four straight incompletions before the Flyers ran out the final 1:36.

Casciola ran for 96 yards and passed for 87 for Dayton. Chiccitt was 20 of 29 for 217 and Simmons 7 of 14 for 79 for Robert Morris.

Chamberlin is the third Division-I coach out of 429 with 100 career wins to play for his alma mater, immediately join the coaching staff, and then become the head coach while doing it all at one school.

