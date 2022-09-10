September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » College Football » Davidson's offense rushes for…

Davidson’s offense rushes for 403 yards, beats DII Barton

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 11:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Coy Williams rushed for 84 yards and a touchdown, Dylan Sparks added two scores on the ground, and Davidson carried it 64 times for 403 yards in a 37-17 victory over Division II member Barton College on Saturday night.

TJ Magee highlighted Davidson’s victory with a 97-yard kickoff return for a 14-7 lead.

Freshman Mason Sheron added a 12-yard touchdown on his only carry for Davidson (1-1).

Jaquan Lynch was 9-of-22 passing for 103 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Barton College. Jordan Terrell rushed for 99 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up