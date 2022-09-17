Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Dartmouth opens season with 35-13 win over Valparaiso

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 4:48 PM

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Nick Howard ran for a pair of touchdowns, Zack Bair had a career day on the ground and Dartmouth opened its season with a 35-13 victory over Valparaiso on Saturday.

The two-time defending Ivy League champions were a preseason pick with Harvard as co-favorites for this season. Dartmouth has won 12 straight season openers — the longest active streak in the FCS — and 20 nonconference games in a row.

Howard only had 85 yards passing as the Big Green stayed on the ground, rushing for 308 yards, led by Bair’s 169 on 16 carries, including a score.

Dartmouth outgained the Beacons (1-2) 393-263. The 308 rushing yards marked the first time the Big Green went over 300 on the ground since 2018 when they rushed for 365 against Brown.

Howard had a pair of 1-yard scores in the first half when the Big Green took a 21-10 lead.

Mickey Appel threw for 189 yards for the Beacons.

