Crosby rushes for 196 yards in LaTech’s 52-17 win over SFA

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 11:32 PM

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Parker McNeil passed for 197 yards and three touchdowns, Marquis Crosby rushed for 196 yards and two scores and Louisiana Tech beat Stephen F. Austin 52-17 on Saturday.

SFA led 7-0 before Louisiana Tech rattled off the next 52 points, capped by a J’Dan Burnett 30-yard return of a fumble for a touchdown.

Louisiana Tech’s other big scoring play came on McNeil’s 63-yard connection with Griffin Hebert.

Charvis Thornton added 10 carries for 62 yards and a score for Louisiana Tech (1-1). Crosby had a 42-yard touchdown run and Tre Harris added a 40-yard touchdown grab.

Stephen F. Austin (1-2) turned it over three times with two fumbles and an interception.

Trae Self was one of three players for Stephen F. Austin to attempt at least three passes. Self finished 9 of 22 for 82 yards and he added 39 yards and a score on the ground.

