Crenshaw ties mark with 5 TD passes in Penguins’ 49-16 win

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 5:45 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Demeatric Crenshaw tied a school record with five touchdown passes and Youngstown State finished with a program-high six through the air in beating Dayton 49-16 on Saturday.

Crenshaw tied the record set by Kurt Hess against Missouri State on Nov. 19, 2011. Mitch Davidson threw the sixth TD pass late in the game.

Crenshaw was 11 of 17 for 230 yards including a 52-yard score to Jaleel McLaughlin. Two of Crenshaw’s TD throws went to Bryce Oliver. McLaughlin added 129 yards rushing including a 46-yard score on 13 carries.

The Penguins (2-0) led 21-0 after the first quarter.

Sam Webster’s field goal early in the second quarter ensured the Flyers (1-1) of their 499th straight game without being shut out. They will try and make 500 consecutive at home against Kentucky State next week.

YSU will play at Kentucky in the teams’ first meeting.

