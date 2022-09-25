RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » College Football » Cordeiro, Robinson lead San…

Cordeiro, Robinson lead San Jose St. past W. Michigan 34-6

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 2:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns, Kairee Robinson had 13 carries for 71 yards and two TDs to help San Jose State beat Western Michigan 34-6 Saturday night.

Cordeiro finished 17-of-28 passing with no interceptions and added eight carries for 30 yards. Justin Lockhart had 116 yards receiving on four catches for San Jose State (2-1).

Elijah Cooks caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Cordeiro with 10 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Spartans a 17-0 halftime lead. Western Michigan (1-3) was forced to punt on the opening possession of the second half and, on its next drive, San Jose State took a 24-0 lead when Charles Ross scored on a 39-yard reception that capped a seven-play, 71-yard drive.

Western Michigan’s Sean Tyler returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

Robinson scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter and, on the first play after the Broncos failed to convert on fourth-and-1 from their own 25, added a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up