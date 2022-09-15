Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Britain ponders discussing death | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Photos
Home » College Football » Clemson DT Bresee's 15-year-old…

Clemson DT Bresee’s 15-year-old sister dies of brain cancer

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 8:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has died of cancer.

Bresee announced Thursday on social media that his 15-year-old sister, Ella Bresee was battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today. Love you forever and always Ella bear,” posted on Instagram.

Ella and the Bresee family were in Clemson earlier last week and she was honored during the Furman game on Saturday. Players and staffers wore T-shirts with “Ella Strong” on them. But Ella had a setback in her condition and missed the game, returning to the hospital in Washington, D.C., closer to the family’s Maryland home.

Bryan Bresee traveled there after the 35-12 victory. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Bresee could miss his fifth-ranked team’s home game with Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

“There’s a lot more important things than football,” Swinney said Wednesday. “He needs to focus on what he’s doing and (if) he’s ready to be back and ready to play, hey, we’ll be here. But right now, he’s right where he needs to be.”

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

House Dems want details from Federal Protective Service in wake of rising threats

DoD issues deviation after continued UEI transition delays

Army pilots using AI to streamline selection boards

Industry associations raise alarm bells over legislating software security

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up