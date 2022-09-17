Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » College Football » Clemson DT Bresee will…

Clemson DT Bresee will miss La Tech due to sister’s death

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 12:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will miss Saturday night’s game against Louisiana Tech, staying with his family following the death of his younger sister, Ella, this week.

Bresee played in the Tigers’ win over Furman last week, and then left to be with his family. Ella Bresee, 15, died Thursday of brain cancer. There will be a service celebrating her life in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Tuesday.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney left the door open for Bresee to play, but said he had more important issues than football this week. Bresee will remain with his family, according to Clemson football spokesman Ross Taylor.

The younger Bresee had been an inspiration for No. 5 Clemson (2-0) and her brother during her 17-month fight with cancer. Swinney said Ella was a sweet spirit who taught him much.

“I am stronger today for having experienced Ella’s strength and courage,” he said.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up