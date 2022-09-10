September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Cal Poly scores 14 unanswered points in 4th, beats San Diego

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 9:37 PM

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Jones threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns, including a go-head score to Chris Coleman with 2:20 left, and Cal Poly rallied past San Diego 28-27 on Saturday.

Cal Poly trailed 17-0 late in the second quarter and by 27-14 with 12:11 left in the fourth. Ryan Rivera’s 10-yard score with 7:30 left pulled the Mustangs within 27-21 and Coleman’s 35-yarder capped the scoring at 2:20.

Brian Dukes sealed it for Cal Poly on an interception with 1:22 left.

Coleman had a game-high nine catches for 94 yards for Cal Poly (1-1). Josh Cuevas and Tyrece Fairly-Diyem each had a touchdown catch.

Judd Erickson was intercepted three times for San Diego (1-1). Re-al Mitchell was 2-of-4 passing for 30 yards and two touchdowns.

