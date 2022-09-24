RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Byrd’s TD run caps wild 4th, lifts SDSU over Toledo 17-14

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 7:54 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Byrd ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns — including a go-ahead 1-yard TD in the closing seconds — to help San Diego State beat Toledo 17-14 Saturday.

Braxton Burmeister completed 3 of 4 passes for 25 yards and ran three times for 46 yards before Byrd scored from a yard out to cap the scoring with 41 seconds to play.

Burmeister finished 13-of-24 passing for 65 yards and added 44 yards rushing on eight carries for San Diego State (2-2).

Dequan Finn threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Jamal Turner that capped a 12-play, 73-yard drive and trimmed Toledo’s deficit to 10-7 midway through the fourth quarter and, after San Diego State went three-and-out on the ensuing drive, the Rockets went 93 yards in eight play to take their first lead when Finn scored on a 1-yard run with 2:56 to play.

Finn threw for 240 and three interceptions for Toledo (2-2). DeMeer Blankumsee had eight receptions for 112 yards.

