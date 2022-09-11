September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Byrd propels San Diego State to 38-7 win over Idaho State

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 1:31 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Byrd returned a punt 66 yards for a touchdown and added a 53-yard scoring run to spark San Diego State to a 38-7 victory over FCS-member Idaho State on Saturday night.

San Diego State (1-1) spotted Idaho State (0-2) a 7-0 lead — on a 75-yard scoring strike from Tyler Vander Waal to Xavier Guillory two plays into the game — before scoring 38 straight points.

Byrd’s punt return tied the score at the 11:58 mark and Braxton Burmeister ran 47 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 first-quarter lead.

The Aztecs stretched their lead to 21-7 in the second quarter on Byrd’s long TD run.

Jack Browning’s 20-yard field goal increased San Diego State’s advantage to 24-7 after three quarters.

Burmeister hooked up with Tyrell Shavers for a 14-yard score and Cam Davis added a 3-yard TD run in the final period for the Aztecs.

Burmeister completed 15 of 26 passes for 108 yards and ran for 80 more on eight carries.

