Bradley leads South Alabama to 48-7 rout of Nicholls

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in his South Alabama debut and…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in his South Alabama debut and the Jaguars routed FCS Nicholls 48-7 in a season-opener on Saturday night.

Bradley, a transfer from Toledo, completed 17 of 25 passes for 260 yards in three quarters. La’Damian Webb had 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 18 carries and Jalen Wayne had three receptions for 98 yards with two touchdowns. South Alabama finished with 508 yards total offense.

South Alabama, a top-40 defense a year ago, held Nichols to 165 total yards and less than 20 yards in the fourth quarter. Nichols had the No. 4 offense in FCS last season.

Kohen Granier was 15-of-27 passing for 106 yards with an interception for Nicholls.

Leading 10-0 in the second quarter, the Jaguars blew the game open with a couple of quick drives. First, USA went 83 yards in four plays, thanks to a 52-yard touchdown pass from Bradley to Wayne. Later in the quarter after the Jaguar defense came up with a 15-yard tackle-for-loss on fourth down, Bradley’s 4-yard touchdown run on first down made it 24-0.

In the third quarter, the Bradley-to-Wayne connection struck again, for a 37-yard touchdown.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.