Bowling Green’s Loeffler to miss game with ‘health matter’

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 2:08 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler will miss Saturday’s game at Mississippi State because of “a personal health matter,” the school said Friday.

The school gave no details about Loeffler’s condition, but did say he was expected to return to the sideline for the Falcons’ next game against Akron on Oct. 1.

The school said in a news release that associate head coach and linebackers coach Steve Morrison will serve as acting head coach. Running backs coach Brian White will be the game manager on the field while Morrison remains coaching from the coaches box.

Loeffler, 47, is in his fourth season as Bowling Green’s head coach and has an 8-24 record. The Falcons (1-2) are coming off a 34-31 overtime victory.

