Bowling Green tops Marshall in overtime, wins 34-31

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 9:37 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Matt McDonald found Ta’ron Keith from 2 yards out in overtime to lift Bowling Green to a 34-31 win over Marshall on Saturday.

The Thundering Herd came into the game looking to build momentum after shocking Notre Dame, 28-21, to break into the Top 25 for the first time in two seasons.

Henry Colombi fired a 51-yard touchdown pass to Corey Gammage in the first quarter to open the scoring for Marshall and followed it with a 78-yard strike to Caleb McMillan to take a 14-0 lead after one quarter.

McDonald got the Falcons on the board with a 25-yard strike to Odieu Hiliare, but Marshall answered with a 5-yard run by Khalan Laborn to take a 21-7 lead.

McDonald hit Hiliare from 27-yards out, then found Cavon Croom with a 30-yard strike to even the game at 21-21 at intermission.

Bowling Green took the lead when Harold Fannin Jr. punched in from the 1, but Marshall answered on an 8-yard run by Laborn to tie the game and force overtime.

The Thundering Herd got the ball first in overtime and Rece Verhoff kicked a 38-yard field goal.

