Body’s 2 TD passes help Texas Southern beat Southern 24-0

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 8:37 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Body threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half as Texas Southern cruised to a 24-0 victory over Southern on Saturday.

Body’s 9-yard touchdown pass to AJ Bennett capped a 10-play, 65-yard game-opening drive for Texas Southern (1-2, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). LaDarius Owens added a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter, and Body threw a 53-yard score to Derek Morton just before halftime.

Body completed 16 of 22 passes for 186 yards. Morton made four catches for 91 yards.

Besean McCray was 18-of-30 passing with three interceptions for Southern (1-2, 0-1). Cedrick Williams, Perry Wells and Charles George Jr. each made an interception.

It was the second straight win for Texas Southern in the series, both at Choctaw Stadium, after the Tigers ended a nine-game losing streak.

