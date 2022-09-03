LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » College Football » Blackman powers Arkansas State…

Blackman powers Arkansas State to 58-3 win over Grambling

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 11:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — James Blackman threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores to power Arkansas State to a 58-3 victory over FCS-member Grambling in a season opener on Saturday.

Blackman threw for 155 yards on 12-of-16 passing with two TDs in the first half. He also scored on a 9-yard run to lead the Red Wolves to a 30-0 lead. Blackman’s scoring throws went to Champ Flemings for 29 yards and Seydou Traore for 13.

Blackman opened the scoring in the second half with a 2-yard TD run. Johnnie Lang, AJ Mayer and Mike Sharpe II added scoring runs. Blackman took a seat after completing 3 of 4 passes in the third quarter. He finished with 210 yards.

Lang rushed for 124 yards on 13 carries and Flemings finished with seven catches for 122 yards.

Garrett Urban kicked a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter for Grambling.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

LGBTQ youth with military parents are at risk of mental health issues, new study says

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up