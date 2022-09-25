RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » College Football » Big fourth quarter lifts…

Big fourth quarter lifts Alcorn State over UAPB

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 12:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Alcorn State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 38-21 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener Saturday night.

The Braves (2-2) trailed the Golden Lions (2-2) by four points at halftime, took a 24-21 lead with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and closed out the win with a 14-0 fourth-quarter run.

No other details were available.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up