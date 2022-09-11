September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » College Football » Barron, Weber St. defense…

Barron, Weber St. defense suffocate Utah St. 35-7

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 12:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw a pair of touchdowns — both to Ty MacPherson — and FCS-level Weber State walloped FBS-member Utah State 35-7 on Saturday.

Barron threw for 202 yards and was intercepted three times. The Wildcats’ defense, however, made up for the turnovers securing four interceptions with three coming on Aggies’ quarterback Logan Bonner and one of backup Cooper Legas.

Desmond Wilson’s 33-yard pick-6 gave Weber State (2-0) a 28-7 lead with 2:43 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats took a 21-7 advantage on the prior drive when Barron threw a 9-yard touchdown to MacPherson completing an 18-play, 86-yard drive that lasted 9 1/2 minutes.

The Aggies only score and lead came after Terrell Vaughn’s 100-yard kickoff return following a Weber State field near the end of the first. Weber State took the lead for the remainder when Josh Davis scored on a 17-yard touchdown run.

_____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up