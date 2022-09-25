RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Barron, Davis help Weber State beat UC Davis 17-12

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 2:03 AM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Bronson Barron completed 20 of 30 passes for 201 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Josh Davis, and Davis added 100 yards rushing on 20 carries to help Weber State beat UC Davis 17-12 Saturday night.

Weber State lost a fumble on the first play from scrimmage and Isaiah Gomez kicked a 35-yard field goal for UC Davis to open the scoring about 90 seconds into the game. On third-and-4, Davis caught a pass from Barron for a 16-yard touchdown late in the first quarter and Dontae McMillan capped an eight-play, 80-yard drive with a 6-yard TD run to make it 14-3 with 13:46 to play in the first half.

Gomez, who missed kicks from 50, 50 and 18 yards, made a 41-yard field goal midway though the second quarter, Kyle Thompson kick a 23-yarder for Weber State with 9:21 left in the game that gave the Wildcats a 17-6 lead.

C.J. Hutton, who finished with 10 receptions for 77 yards for UC Davis (1-3, 0-1), caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Miles Hastings to cap the scoring with 5:33 to go.

Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. — who went into the game as the active leader in the FCS with 3,689 yards rushing, 40 rushing TDs — had 17 carries for 111 yards for the Aggies.

Weber State has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season.

