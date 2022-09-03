LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » College Football » Austin Peay routs Presbyterian,…

Austin Peay routs Presbyterian, DiLiello accounts for 5 TDs

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 11:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike DiLiello threw a career-best four touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Austin Peay to a 63-0 rout of Presbyterian on Saturday night.

The Governors extended their program-record to seven straight home opening wins. They scored touchdowns on their first six of seven possessions in the first half. DiLiello capped the first-half scoring with his longest and final scoring pass of the night, a 30-yard loft to Trey Goodman, who caught the pass at the 7 and then dragged two defenders into the end zone.

DiLiello was 18-of-27 passing for 254 yards. He opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run. Goodman made four catches that also included a 20-yard TD reception. Drae McCray led Austin Peay (1-1) with seven catches for 113 yards.

Nate Hayden was 9-of-21 passing for Presbyterian in its season opener.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD reports 'tragic' uptick in military sexual assaults, vows to implement reforms

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

116 agencies intend to extend Networx telecommunication contracts

White House issues federal workforce to-do list to meet green-government goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up