Austin Peay routs Presbyterian, DiLiello accounts for 5 TDs

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike DiLiello threw a career-best four touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Austin Peay to a 63-0 rout of Presbyterian on Saturday night.

The Governors extended their program-record to seven straight home opening wins. They scored touchdowns on their first six of seven possessions in the first half. DiLiello capped the first-half scoring with his longest and final scoring pass of the night, a 30-yard loft to Trey Goodman, who caught the pass at the 7 and then dragged two defenders into the end zone.

DiLiello was 18-of-27 passing for 254 yards. He opened the scoring with an 8-yard touchdown run. Goodman made four catches that also included a 20-yard TD reception. Drae McCray led Austin Peay (1-1) with seven catches for 113 yards.

Nate Hayden was 9-of-21 passing for Presbyterian in its season opener.

