Arkansas-Pine Bluff routs North American University 76-3

The Associated Press

September 10, 2022, 11:12 PM

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Skyler Perry threw touchdown passes on back-to-back possessions to open the game and Arkansas-Pine Bluff rolled to a 76-3 victory over North American University on Saturday night.

Syncere Jones recovered a fumble and returned the ball 54 yards for a touchdown as Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-0) built a 52-3 halftime lead. Johness Davis, Kierstan Rogers and Johnny Williams each had touchdown runs as the Golden Lions scored on the first seven of their eight possessions in the first half.

Thomas Mimes, Joshua Edward and quarterback Chancellor Edwards added scoring runs in the second half.

Luke Creber kicked a 40-yard field goal for North American.

