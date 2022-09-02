RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting | N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages'
Allen-to-Smith combo leads Tarleton past MVSU 29-13

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 12:06 AM

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Freshman quarterback Beau Allen threw three touchdown passes, all to Jaden Smith, and Tarleton defeated Mississippi Valley State 29-13 in a season opener on Thursday night.

Allen completed 23 of 39 passes for 294 yards for the Texans. Deangelo Rosemond, another freshman, had 13 carries for 111 yards. Smith finished with 11 receptions for 95 yards and Gabe Douglas had five catches for 126. Linebackers Qua’Shawn Washington and D.J. Harris had 14 and 13 total tackles, respectively.

Tarleton had over 500 yards total offense.

Tarleton broke out to a 16-0 lead at halftime and closed it out in the second half with two field goals by Adrian Guzman and the third hookup from Allen to Smith. Guzman was 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts.

The Delta Devils had 203 rushing yards but only 70 passing. Caleb Johnson carried 23 times for 83 yards and a touchdown on the ground and Jakobe Thomas had 14 carries for 80 yards and MVSU’s other touchdown.

