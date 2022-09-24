RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Allen leads Tarleton past N. Alabama in shootout victory

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 11:02 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Beau Allen threw four touchdowns and his 86-yard scoring pass to Jaden Smith gave Tarleton the lead for good in a 43-28 win over North Alabama on Saturday.

Allen completed 18 of 29 passes for 316 yards and connected with Smith five times for 173 yards and two scores. Their 86-yard connection gave the Texans a 27-21 lead with 10:18 left in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Derrel Kelley III rambled for 161 yards on 21 carries for Tarleton (2-1).

For his part, North Alabama (1-2) running back ShunDerrick Powell amassed 209 yards on 13 carries and scored three TDs. His 55-yard scoring run just before halftime gave the Lions their last lead of the contest at 21-20.

Powell finished 42 yards shy of the school rushing record he set against Division II-level UVA Wise on Sept. 10.

