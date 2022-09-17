Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » College Football » Ahlers' 3 TD passes…

Ahlers’ 3 TD passes lead East Carolina past Campbell, 49-10

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 9:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Holton Ahlers threw two of his three touchdown passes in the third quarter and Rahjai Harris ran for two second-half scores and East Carolina pulled away from FCS-level Campbell over the final two quarters to post a 49-10 victory on Saturday.

Ahlers was 17-of-20 for 263 yards. Keaton Mitchell added 185 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. The Pirates finished with 572 yards of offense.

Hajj-Malik Williams fired a 61-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Kelsey in the first quarter to put Campbell ahead 10-7, but the Fighting Camels were blanked the rest of the way.

Williams completed 23 of 38 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown with one interception for Campbell.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

DLA’s success with its ERP migration sets up future business transformations

Lawmakers, veterans support organizations pitch new VA administration for education, employment

Intel community, awash in data, seeks in-demand talent to make sense of it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up