September 11th: US marks 21st anniversary of attacks | DC-area remembrance events | How a history teacher discusses 9/11 with high school students | Jill Biden shares memories
Home » College Football » Abilene Christian rallies past…

Abilene Christian rallies past Prairie View behind McIvor

The Associated Press

September 11, 2022, 12:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Maverick McIvor overcame three interceptions by throwing for a touchdown and running for another, both in the fourth quarter, and Abilene Christian rallied to beat Prairie View A&M 21-13 on Saturday night.

McIvor threw an 8-yard touchdown to Noah Caldwell with 11:27 left in the fourth to give the Wildcats (2-0) the lead for good at 14-13. His 2-yard scoring run with 5:05 sealed it.

Trazon Connley threw for 240 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (1-1). He threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Jailon Howard on the game’s opening driving. Howard finished with four catches for 75 yards.

ACU owns a 4-0 series lead against the Panthers.

_____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

Marine Corps says it's willing to go to negotiating table to keep talented service members

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

DHS looks to hire hundreds of ‘technologists’ to improve customer experience

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up