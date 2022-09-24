RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Abilene Christian cruises past Western New Mexico 34-7

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 11:40 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Ethan Long threw two touchdowns passes, Rovaughn Banks Jr. and Jermiah Dobbins each had more than 100 yards rushing and Abilene Christian cruised to a 34-7 victory over Division II-member Western New Mexico on Saturday night.

Long was 22-of-34 passing for 251 yards. Banks had a pair of touchdown runs and finished with 143 yards rushing on 21 carries. Dobbins had 18 carries for 105 yards.

Each of Banks’ scoring runs came in the second quarter and from inside the 5 as Abilene Christian (3-1) built a 17-7 halftime lead. Long threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Clark and a 3-yarder to Rece Stafford in the fourth quarter.

Devin Larsen completed 21 of 44 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown and interception for Western New Mexico.

