Vandy signs 10-year deal with FirstBank for naming rights

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 4:25 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting this season under a 10-year naming rights deal announced Monday.

Athletic director Candice Lee called the deal a historic collaboration. Financial terms were not disclosed by the Southeastern Conference’s only private university.

“As the landscape of collegiate athletics continues to shift, we remain committed to our core mission …,” Lee said. “I look forward to seeing Nashville come together to support the Commodores at FirstBank Stadium for years to come.”

The field itself will remain Dudley Field, the original name when Vanderbilt opened the stadium dedicated to football in 1922. Vanderbilt will be renovating both end zones as part of its Vandy United project upgrading athletic facilities.

Nashville-based FirstBank also will be the official bank for both Vanderbilt athletics and the university’s alumni association. The agreement also includes sponsoring student internships and some alumni programing and on-campus workshops.

Kentucky renamed its football stadium Kroger Field in 2017.

