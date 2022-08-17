WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Vandy defender Miles Capers to miss season with injured knee

The Associated Press

August 17, 2022, 6:20 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt sophomore defensive end-linebacker Miles Capers will miss the season with an injured knee requiring surgery.

Coach Clark Lea announced Capers’ season-ending injury Wednesday. From Sumter, South Carolina, Caper hurt a knee in practice this week.

“When our teammates hurt, we hurt, and we certainly hurt for Miles right now,” Lea said in a statement. “He has the full support of our program as he begins his journey back. Miles is part of the heartbeat of our program, and he will strengthen the team this fall through his presence and fighting spirit.”

The 6-foot-5 Capers played in the final four games last season and had three tackles. Capers was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and the 17th overall prospect in South Carolina in ESPN.com’s ratings.

Vanderbilt opens the season Aug. 27 in Hawaii.

