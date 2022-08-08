WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » College Football » USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA…

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 1:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

USA TODAY SPORTS AFCA COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACHES POLL – 8/8/2022

The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team’s records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year’s final poll and first-place votes received.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Alabama (54) 13-2 1634 2
2. Ohio St. (5) 11-2 1564 5
3. Georgia (6) 14-1 1542 1
4. Clemson 10-3 1356 16
5. Notre Dame 11-2 1284 9
6. Michigan 12-2 1232 3
7. Texas A&M 8-4 1219 25
8. Utah 10-4 1134 12
9. Oklahoma 11-2 1027 10
10. Baylor 12-2 891 6
11. Oklahoma St. 12-2 859 7
12. Oregon 10-4 734 21
13. NC State 9-3 726 19
14. Michigan St. 11-2 711 8
15. Southern Cal 4-8 602 NR
16. Pittsburgh 11-3 450 13
17. Miami 7-5 433 NR
18. Texas (1) 5-7 383 NR
19. Wake Forest 11-3 381 14
20. Wisconsin 9-4 369 NR
21. Kentucky 10-3 353 15
22. Cincinnati 13-1 339 4
23. Arkansas 9-4 334 20
24. Mississippi 10-3 327 11
25. Houston 12-2 257 17

Dropped out: No. 18 Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1); No. 22 Brigham Young (10-3); No. 23 Iowa (10-4); No. 24 Utah State (11-3).

Others receiving votes: Iowa (10-4) 248; Penn State (7-6) 246; Tennessee (7-6) 163; Brigham Young (10-3) 152; LSU (6-7) 143; Auburn (6-7) 98; Central Florida (9-4) 55; North Carolina (6-7) 34; San Diego State (12-2) 25; Fresno State (10-3) 21; Mississippi State (7-6) 19; Florida (6-7) 17; Air Force (10-3) 12; Utah State (11-3) 12; Appalachian State (10-4) 10; Boise State (7-5) 10; UCLA (8-4) 10; Minnesota (9-4) 6; South Carolina (7-6) 5; Kansas State (8-5) 4; Army (9-4) 3; Iowa State (7-6) 3; Coastal Carolina (11-2) 2; Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1) 2; SMU (8-4) 2; Oregon State (7-6) 2; Purdue (9-4) 2; Florida State (5-7) 1; Louisville (6-7) 1; Texas-San Antonio (12-2) 1.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

Justice Department appeals a case that found Air Force culpable in Texas church mass shooting

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

July federal retirement claims up from previous month, last year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up