MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line LA Dodgers -148 at N.Y METS +126 at ATLANTA -420 Colorado +330…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB Thursday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line LA Dodgers -148 at N.Y METS +126 at ATLANTA -420 Colorado +330 at ARIZONA OFF Milwaukee OFF American League Seattle -162 at DETROIT +136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -200 Kansas City +168 at CLEVELAND -190 Baltimore +160 at BOSTON -148 Texas +126 Interleague at WASHINGTON OFF Oakland OFF College Football Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at AKRON 14½ 16½ (47½) Saint Francis (PA) at OKLAHOMA STATE 21½ 22½ (59½) Central Michigan at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 16½ 10 (53½) Bryant at PITTSBURGH 6½ 7½ (51½) West Virginia at TENNESSEE 32½ 35½ (67½) Ball State at TOLEDO 45½ 45½ (55) LIU Post at UCF 35½ 35½ (57) South Carolina State at WAKE FOREST 31½ 34 (67½) VMI at NORTHERN ILLINOIS 30½ 33½ (54) Eastern Illinois at UAB 34 35 (63) Alabama A&M at MISSOURI 19½ 20½ (61½) Louisiana Tech Penn State 3½ 3½ (53½) at PURDUE at MINNESOTA 37½ 36½ (52½) New Mexico State at ARIZONA STATE 25½ 25½ (51½) Northern Arizona at SAN JOSE STATE 16½ 16½ (51½) Portland State at FRESNO STATE 34½ 39 (61½) Cal Poly Friday at EASTERN MICHIGAN 13½ 13½ (57½) Eastern Kentucky Virginia Tech 8½ 7½ (48½) at OLD DOMINION at CHARLOTTE 6½ 6½ (52½) William & Mary at MICHIGAN STATE 19½ 23½ (54½) Western Michigan at DUKE 6½ 7½ (51½) Temple at INDIANA 4½ 2½ (45½) Illinois at KANSAS 27½ 27½ (52½) Tennessee Tech TCU 10½ 13½ (55½) at COLORADO Saturday at BOSTON COLLEGE 7½ 6½ (47½) Rutgers at MARYLAND 21½ 24½ (64½) Buffalo at MICHIGAN 26½ 30½ (61½) Colorado State North Carolina 2½ ½ (55½) at APPALACHIAN STATE NC State 10½ 11½ (51½) at EAST CAROLINA at UCLA 25½ 24½ (56½) Bowling Green Georgia 17½ 16½ (53½) at OREGON Tulsa 1½ 6½ (44½) at WYOMING at ARKANSAS 7½ 6½ (51½) Cincinnati Houston 5½ 4½ (61½) at UTSA at OKLAHOMA 31½ 31½ (56½) UTEP at SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ 5½ (47½) Arizona BYU 11½ 11½ (58½) at SOUTH FLORIDA at OLE MISS 22½ 21½ (57½) Troy at NEVADA 5½ ½ (51½) Texas State Florida Atlantic 2½ 4½ (50½) at OHIO at JAMES MADISON 7½ 5½ (58½) Middle Tennessee at USC 34½ 32½ (61½) Rice Utah 2½ 2½ (51½) at FLORIDA Liberty 3½ 3½ (49½) at SOUTHERN MISS at TULANE 29½ 28½ (58½) UMass at KENTUCKY 19½ 16 (54) Miami (OH) at COASTAL CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (53½) Army SMU 10½ 11½ (68½) at NORTH TEXAS at MISSISSIPPI STATE 16½ 16½ (57½) Memphis at SOUTH CAROLINA 13½ 12½ (56½) Georgia State at ALABAMA 39½ 42½ (62½) Utah State at OHIO STATE 15½ 17½ (59½) Notre Dame Louisville 3½ 4½ (56½) at SYRACUSE at TEXAS 37½ 37½ (63½) UL Monroe at WASHINGTON 21½ 23½ (59½) Kent State at OREGON STATE 3½ 2½ (57½) Boise State Sunday Western Kentucky 11½ 15½ (67½) at HAWAII LSU 3½ 3½ (51½) at FLORIDA STATE Monday Clemson 21½ 22½ (50½) at GEORGIA TECH NFL Thursday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 1 2½ (52½) at LA RAMS Sunday Baltimore 6 6½ (44½) at NY JETS New Orleans 5½ 5½ (42½) at ATLANTA at CAROLINA 2½ 2½ (41½) Cleveland at MIAMI 2½ 2½ (46½) New England Indianapolis 8 8½ (45½) at HOUSTON Philadelphia 4½ 3½ (48½) at DETROIT San Francisco 6½ 6½ (41½) at CHICAGO at CINCINNATI 6 6½ (44½) Pittsburgh at WASHINGTON 4 3½ (43½) Jacksonville Kansas City 3 3½ (53½) at ARIZONA at TENNESSEE 6½ 5½ (43½) NY Giants at LA CHARGERS 4 3½ (52½) Las Vegas Green Bay 1½ 2½ (48½) at MINNESOTA Tampa Bay 2½ 1½ (49½) at DALLAS Monday Denver 5 6½ (42½) at SEATTLE

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.