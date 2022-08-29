RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
Home » College Football » Kansas suspends WR Trevor…

Kansas suspends WR Trevor Wilson indefinitely after arrest

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 3:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas suspended starting wide receiver Trevor Wilson indefinitely and backup Tanaka Scott for the Jayhawks’ season-opener against Tennessee Tech on Monday after the pair were arrested last week near campus.

Wilson was charged with suspicion of aggravated assault and use of a deadly weapon for the incident Thursday, when a Lawrence police spokesperson said a man flashed a gun at another car before driving away from the scene.

Wilson was released from Douglas County Jail on $5,000 bond and is due back in court Tuesday. The same charges against Tanaka were dismissed Friday for lack of probable cause.

Wilson started in seven games and appeared in all 12 for the Jayhawks last season, catching 27 passes for 364 yards and a touchdown. He had transferred from Buffalo, where he played for current Kansas coach Lance Leipold.

Scott played in two games before redshirting the remainder of last season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up