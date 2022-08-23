Family members working on coaching staffs across Power Five

College football staffs where family members work in coaching or support positions, according to a review of rosters by The Associated Press:
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Louisville — Mark Speir, chief of staff; son Zeb Speir, quality control.
BIG TEN
Indiana — Tom Allen, head coach; son Thomas Allen, graduate assistant; Jeff McInerney, defensive quality control; son Ryan McInerney, special teams quality control.
Iowa — Kirk Ferentz, head coach; son Brian Ferentz, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach; Phil Parker, defensive coordinator; son Tyler Parker, football analyst.
Michigan — Jim Harbaugh, head coach; son Jay Harbaugh, special teams coach/safeties coach; Jesse Minter, defensive coordinator; father Rick Minter, defensive analyst.
Michigan State — Ross Els, special teams coordinator; son Bo Els, graduate assistant.
Nebraska — Sean Beckton, tight ends coach; son Sean Beckton Jr., football performance intern; Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator; son Austin Whipple, offensive quality control.
Purdue — Jeff Brohm, head coach; brother Brian Brohm, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach; brother Greg Brohm, director football administration and operations, chief of staff.
Rutgers – Greg Schiano, head coach; son Joe Schiano, graduate assistant.
Wisconsin – Paul Chryst, head coach; nephew Keller Chryst, graduate assistant.
BIG 12
Baylor – Shawn Bell, quarterbacks coach; brother Brian Bell, quality control.
Iowa State — Jon Heacock, defensive coordinator; son Jace Heacock, graduate assistant.
Kansas State – Chris Klieman, head coach; son Deven Klieman, graduate assistant.
West Virginia — Ryan Nehlen, offensive analyst; grandfather Don Nehlen, former WVU head coach; father Dan Nehlen, equipment manager.
PAC-12
Utah —Kyle Whittingham, head coach; brother Freddie Whittingham, tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator; Vince Conti, defensive analyst; brother Dom Conti, special teams analyst.
Arizona State – Marvin Lewis, special adviser to head coach; son Marcus Lewis, analyst.
Colorado — Karl Dorrell, head coach; son Chandler Dorrell, director of player personnel.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Georgia — Will Muschamp, defensive coordinator; nephew Robert Muschamp, quality control.
Kentucky — Mark Stoops, head coach; brother Mike Stoops, inside linebackers coach.
Tennessee — Billy High, director of internal and advance scouting; brother Charlie High, offensive scouting director.
Mississippi — Lane Kiffin, head coach; father Monte Kiffin, defensive analyst.
