Brumfield, White lead UNLV’s 52-21 rout of Idaho State

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 7:17 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Doug Brumfield threw four touchdown passes, all in the first half, UNLV scored 35 points in the second quarter and the Rebels defeated Idaho State 52-21 in a season-opener on Saturday.

Brumfield completed 21 of 25 passes for 356 yards with a QB rating of 256.4.

Ricky White scored two first-half receiving touchdowns and his 182 receiving yards in the first half were the 11th highest single-game total in UNLV history. Brumfield and White hooked up for a 72-yard UNLV score in the second quarter. The pair sat out the second half.

Among Idaho State’s three touchdowns, the big play was a 55-yard pass from Tyler Vander Waal to Jalen Johnson in the first quarter.

UNLV finished with 552 total yards — 405 passing.

Both teams had five sacks.

UNLV’s 45 points in the first half were the second-most in program history, behind the 52 points scored against Idaho State in 2015. UNLV won that game 80-8.

