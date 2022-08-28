RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline | Chechen fighters take war to Ukraine
Home » College Football » Auburn QB T.J. Finley…

Auburn QB T.J. Finley to start opener against Mercer

The Associated Press

August 28, 2022, 5:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUBURN, Ala (AP) — Quarterback T.J. Finley will start Auburn’s opener against Mercer, beating out two new transfers.

Auburn announced in a Twitter post Sunday that Finley won the job.

The one-time LSU starter had been battling former Oregon quarterback Robby Ashford and Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada for the starting job.

Finley started Auburn’s last three games after Bo Nix went down with a season-ending ankle injury. The Tigers lost all three to finish on a five-game slide but did take eventual national runner-up Alabama to overtime.

Finley, who led a 98-yard, winning drive against Georgia State, completed 70 of 128 passes for 827 yards with six touchdowns last season. He was intercepted just once.

Finley turned himself in to police with fall camp about to start on a misdemeanor warrant for attempting to elude a police officer.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up