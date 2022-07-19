Maryland Primary: Voters head to polls | Md. primary election guide | Candidates running for Md. governor | Montgomery Co. races | Prince George’s Co. races
Home » College Football » Judge dismisses suit vs.…

Judge dismisses suit vs. Wisconsin over Cephus reinstatement

The Associated Press

July 19, 2022, 4:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit alleging the University of Wisconsin System reinstated former Badgers receiver Quintez Cephus without seeking input from a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2018.

A UW-Madison investigation found that Cephus likely assaulted her and the university expelled him in early 2019. A jury acquitted him of charges, however, and the school readmitted him. He rejoined the team for most of the 2019 season and the Detroit Lions ultimately selected him in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

The woman sued in September 2020, alleging that the university shut her out of the reinstatement decision in violation of federal gender equity laws.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported that U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled that the woman didn’t provide enough evidence that the laws were violated and that nothing required university officials to notify the woman of Cephus’ reinstatement.

He added, though, that the decision to reinstate Cephus may have been driven by the school’s desire to avoid a lawsuit or to get Cephus back on the field. But “poor optics” are not actionable under federal gender equity laws, he said.

The woman’s attorney, John Clune, said an appeal is likely.

The lawsuit doesn’t name Cephus, calling him Player 1, and refers to the woman as Jane Doe. The facts of the case are identical to those involving Cephus, however.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

Long-term implications of AFGE's 'difficult decision' to disclaim ICE officers' union chapter

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up