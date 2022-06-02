RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US and allies: Hold Russia accountable | Putin-linked elites targeted for sanctions | Ukraine facing grinding campaign
Home » College Football » Ex-players sue Norfolk State,…

Ex-players sue Norfolk State, say coaches ignored complaints

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 4:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORFOLK, Va. — Two former Norfolk State University football players are suing the university, alleging that they were hazed and sexually assaulted by upperclassmen on the team and coaches and staff ignored their complaints.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that former player Shawn Fahey and another unnamed former player each filed a lawsuit seeking an order that the university create and enforce a “zero tolerance” sexual assault, harassment and hazing policy that requires officials to help and protect victims.

They also want to be compensated for benefits, including scholarships and tuition, that they gave up when they left the university to escape the “intolerable” conditions they say they faced.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

USPS sees potential to buy more electric vehicles under facility consolidation plan

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up