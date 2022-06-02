Ex-players sue Norfolk State, say coaches ignored complaints

Two former Norfolk State University football players are suing the university, alleging that they were hazed and sexually assaulted by upperclassmen on the team and coaches and staff ignored their complaints.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that former player Shawn Fahey and another unnamed former player each filed a lawsuit seeking an order that the university create and enforce a “zero tolerance” sexual assault, harassment and hazing policy that requires officials to help and protect victims.

They also want to be compensated for benefits, including scholarships and tuition, that they gave up when they left the university to escape the “intolerable” conditions they say they faced.

