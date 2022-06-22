Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » College Football » Children's hospital patients to…

Children’s hospital patients to pick ‘Hawkeye Wave’ songs

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 2:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A heartwarming tradition launched at Iowa home football games five years ago is getting another feel-good layer.

The University of Iowa announced Wednesday that patients at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital will get to pick the songs that accompany the Hawkeye Wave, at which fans attending games at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium wave to patients at the adjacent hospital and the patients are often seen waving back.

The university had asked fans vote for a new song to replace Pat Green’s country song “Wave on Wave” that has accompanied the Hawkeye Wave since its inception in 2009. The fans, in turn, suggested letting the kids pick.

Now at every Iowa home game this year, the hospital’s Kid Captain — a Children’s Hospital patient who is is picked to be honored at each home game — will help select a new song to accompany the Hawkeye Wave.

“The children are the true heroes, so the choice is theirs,” said Peter Matthes, Iowa’s vice president for external relations. “That is something we can all agree on, and I cannot thank our fans enough for their input, engagement and generosity.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Football | Other Sports News | Sports

Creating a safe space for IoT

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up